Just last week, Hundred Waters returned with the surprise EP Towers, their first release in six years. Today, a member of the Florida alt-pop experimentalists has announced her solo debut. Nicole Miglis will release Myopia in August on Sargent House. Its lead single “Autograph” is out now.

“There’s the myopia of desire, love, obsession — the feeling of only being able to see that one person in everything, everywhere,” Miglis explains in a press release. “There’s also personal myopia of not seeing your potential or your power, of not zooming out; limiting beliefs.”

If you’ve ever enjoyed the airy futurism of Miglis’ band, you’ll probably find a lot to like in “Autograph.” It’s a gently pulsing uptempo ballad of sorts, with lots of fun electronic flourishes and a gorgeously fragile vocal performance from Miglis. Watch director Kurt Schnieder’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All I See Is You”

02 “Heaven Sent”

03 “City Rats”

04 “One & Only”

05 “Autograph”

06 “Lure”

07 “Silver Wild”

08 “Sleep All Day”

09 “Blink Of An Eye”

Myopia is out 8/23 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.