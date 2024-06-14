Stream Hundred Waters’ Surprise Towers EP, Their First Release In Six Years

It sure seemed like Hundred Waters were done. Up until today, the LA-via-Florida synth-folk impressionists hadn’t released anything since the 2018 single “Mushroom Cloud.” Last month, singer Nicole Miglis released her debut solo single “All I See Is You.” FORM Arcosanti, the Arizona festival that Hundred Waters started in 2014, is coming back this fall for the first time since 2019, but Hundred Waters aren’t on the lineup. (Nicole Miglis is on there as a solo artist.) Today, though, Hundred Waters are back with a surprise release.

Hundred Waters’ new record is a four-song EP called Towers. These tracks aren’t necessarily new, and the release is pretty mysterious for now. (As I write this, the EP is on Spotify but not Apple Music.) But all four songs work on the same misty, otherworldly level as Hundred Waters’ past music. Listen to them below.