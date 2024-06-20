Thurston Moore – “Sans Limites” (Feat. Lætitia Sadier)

New Music June 20, 2024 11:43 AM By Chris DeVille

Thurston Moore – “Sans Limites” (Feat. Lætitia Sadier)

New Music June 20, 2024 11:43 AM By Chris DeVille

Thurston Moore just announced a new solo album, and he’s already released quite a bit of it. Flow Critical Lucidity features three previously released Moore singles — “Isadora,” “Hypnogram,” and “Rewilding” — and today, along with the album announcement, the Sonic Youth co-founder shares a fourth advance track.

This one’s called “Sans Limites,” and it pairs Moore with Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier. Here’s how he explains the song:

“Sans Limites” begins with a cyclic guitar & piano figure which expands further and further with each revolution before settling into a two-chord measure introducing lyrics intoning not only about eradicating any limitations towards enlightenment, but going beyond limitations. The idea that a soldier can fight the good fight. A warrior against war.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “New In Town”
02 “Sans Limites”
03 “Shadow”
04 “Hypnogram”
05 “We Get High”
06 “Rewilding”
07 “The Diver”
08 “Isadora (Bedazzled Mix)” (Flexi LP Bonus Track)

Flow Critical Lucidity is out 9/20 on Daydream Library. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

1 day ago 0

Stevie Nicks Confirms Fleetwood Mac Are Done

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest