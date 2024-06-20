Thurston Moore just announced a new solo album, and he’s already released quite a bit of it. Flow Critical Lucidity features three previously released Moore singles — “Isadora,” “Hypnogram,” and “Rewilding” — and today, along with the album announcement, the Sonic Youth co-founder shares a fourth advance track.

This one’s called “Sans Limites,” and it pairs Moore with Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier. Here’s how he explains the song:

“Sans Limites” begins with a cyclic guitar & piano figure which expands further and further with each revolution before settling into a two-chord measure introducing lyrics intoning not only about eradicating any limitations towards enlightenment, but going beyond limitations. The idea that a soldier can fight the good fight. A warrior against war.

TRACKLIST:

01 “New In Town”

02 “Sans Limites”

03 “Shadow”

04 “Hypnogram”

05 “We Get High”

06 “Rewilding”

07 “The Diver”

08 “Isadora (Bedazzled Mix)” (Flexi LP Bonus Track)

Flow Critical Lucidity is out 9/20 on Daydream Library. Pre-order it here.