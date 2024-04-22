Last month, Kim Gordon released her absolutely sick solo album The Collective. Today, Thurston Moore, Gordon’s ex-husband and former Sonic Youth bandmate, has a new solo single of his own. It doesn’t sound anything like Kim Gordon’s music or, for that matter, like anything that Sonic Youth ever made.

Today is Earth Day, and that’s the reason for Thurston Moore’s new single “Rewilding.” The song is Moore’s tribute to the rewilding land-restoration movement in the UK. It’s a loose, jazzy, psychedelic track with My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe on bass, Nought’s James Sewards on guitar, Jem Doulton on percussion, and Jon Leidecker, otherwise known as Wobbly, on electronics.

Thurston Moore hasn’t announced the details of his new album Samurai Walkman: Flow Critical Lucidity yet, but his follow-up to the 2021 instrumental LP Screen Time is apparently on the way. Last year, Moore published his memoir Sonic Life, but a heart condition forced him to cancel his US book tour. Listen to “Rewilding” below.

The “Rewilding” single is out now on Daydream Library.