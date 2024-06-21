Last month, Gracie Abrams announced The Secret Of Us, the follow-up to her debut, Good Riddance, that came out last year. She shared singles “Risk” and “Close To You,” and now the album is out, including a Taylor Swift collab titled “Us.”

The 24-year-old rising pop singer opened up for Swift’s Eras Tour last summer and will be doing so again on select dates this fall. According to Billboard, Abrams and Swift finished writing “Us” after a candle fell in Swift’s Tribeca kitchen during a night of dinner and drinks and she assured Abrams it was one of her cats thumping around; a fire ensued, which Swift put out around six in the morning. “She was such a legend – I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do,” Abrams told the publication. “We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

Below, check out “Us,” and stream the album. Also check out footage of that fire extinguisher incident and a note from producer Aaron Dessner, who reveals Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon contributed to the album as well.



