Survivor Finalist Ben Katzman Announces New Album Tears On The Beach Feat. Illuminati Hotties, Members Of Mannequin Pussy, & More

Earlier this year, Ben Katzman of Guerilla Toss was a contestant on season 46 of Survivor and made it as a finalist. The indie rock musician released “Fire Sprite” last month, and today he’s announcing his new album Tears On The Beach, heavily inspired by his time on the reality competition.

The title track is out now, and it has vocals from Shannon And The Clams’ Shannon Shaw and a trumpet solo from fellow Survivor legend “Coach” Benjamin Wade “The Dragon Slayer.” About the track, Katzman said:

“Tears On The Beach” is a song about finding the strength to claw your way out of emotional rock bottom. Whether it’s losing a close friend, or feeling a loss of control in your personal story, “Tears” is ultimately about recognizing that you have control over the spiritual fire within. The song itself features some very close friends old and new who have been part of this crazy journey. The same way Charlie picked me back up in Fiji, the friends who appear on this track picked me back up whenever I was feeling spun out.

The LP also features Illuminati Hotties, members of Mannequin Pussy, Colleen Green, Survivor season 45 winner Dee Valladares, and more. Along with this news, Katzman is rejoining Guerilla Toss for their upcoming shows with Primus. Below, see the tour dates and hear “Tears On The Beach.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dig Deep” (Feat. members of Mannequin Pussy & Dee Valladares)

02 “Fire Sprite” (Feat. Graciehorse)

03 “Brotherly Love” (Feat. Tim Spicer)

04 “The Little Tribe That Could”

05 “Buckwild Blindsides” (Feat. Illuminati Hotties, members of Mannequin Pussy & Kellie Nalbandian)

06 “Tears On The Beach” (Feat. Shannon Shaw & Coach Benjamin Wade the Dragon Slayer)

07 “Dumb And Dumber”

08 “Final Vibal” (Feat. Guerilla Toss)

09 “The Vibe Has Spoken” (Feat. Colleen Green, Soda Thompson & Brice Izyah)

TOUR DATES:

07/07 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

07/12 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium ^

07/13 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

07/15 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain American Center ^

07/16 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

07/18 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Live ^

07/19 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphiteater ^

07/20 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion at the Riverfront ^

07/22 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphiteater ^

07/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

07/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

* w/ Primus

^ w/ Primus + Coheed & Cambria

Tears On The Beach is out 8/23 on Katzman’s label BUFU.