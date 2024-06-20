Last month, Robber Robber announced their debut album Wild Guess and released the idiosyncratic lead single “Backup Plan.” Today, the Burlington post-punk quartet is back with the bewitching, chaotic “Dial Tone.”

“It’s kind of a voyeuristic perspective of everyone scrambling around to see each other and connect but also never feeling quite like you’re keeping pace with the slipstream,” vocalist and guitarist Nina Cates said about the track. “Feeling like you’re always going out and yet always missing out on something.”

Below, watch the trippy “Dial Tone” music video directed by Mark Balderston.

Wild Guess is out 7/26.