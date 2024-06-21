A few years ago, James Murphy (better known as LCD Soundsystem) heard Mermaid Chunky playing through the speakers of a café in Brooklyn. He invited them to open for him in the UK where they’re based, and the zany duo later signed a deal with DFA. Today, they’re announcing their debut album, slif slaf slof, and releasing the eccentric single “chaperone.”

Freya Tate and Moina Moin are art school freaks who made the slif slaf slof artwork by themselves and produced the LP alongside Joe Jones. The opener, “céilí,” arrived last month. Below, watch the self-directed video for that track, and hear “chaperone,” which is not so much a song as it is a circus. Don’t be shy! Immerse yourself in its weirdness!

TRACKLIST:

01 “céilí”

02 “frogsporn”

03 “tiny gymnast”

04 “chaperone”

05 “medieval”

06 “nature girl”

07 “sad nun”

slif slaf slof is out 9/13 on DFA.