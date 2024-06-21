Alice Glass – “Remains” (Feat. Clip)

Amandabfilms

New Music June 21, 2024 1:47 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Alice Glass – “Remains” (Feat. Clip)

Amandabfilms

New Music June 21, 2024 1:47 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Alice Glass released a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Drown” and said a new project was coming this summer. The former Crystal Castles singer is back today with “Remains,” a collaboration with New York musician Clips, and it’s a taste of said project, which is apparently arriving “very soon.”

“When I first heard Clip’s music, I immediately thought her voice has a unique magic to it,” Glass said in a statement. “Clip has always been so kind to me and when I thought about who I wanted to collaborate with for this project, she was the first artist that came to mind. I’m really proud of what we created together and grateful for her friendship!”

The song comes with a music video made by Respective Collective. Watch it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

2 days ago 0

Interpol Apologize For Inadvertently Ripping Off Artist For Their Tour Campaign

2 days ago 0

Katy Perry Teases “Woman’s World,” New Album Features Production From Dr. Luke & Max Martin

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest