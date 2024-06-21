Earlier this year, Alice Glass released a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Drown” and said a new project was coming this summer. The former Crystal Castles singer is back today with “Remains,” a collaboration with New York musician Clips, and it’s a taste of said project, which is apparently arriving “very soon.”

“When I first heard Clip’s music, I immediately thought her voice has a unique magic to it,” Glass said in a statement. “Clip has always been so kind to me and when I thought about who I wanted to collaborate with for this project, she was the first artist that came to mind. I’m really proud of what we created together and grateful for her friendship!”

The song comes with a music video made by Respective Collective. Watch it below.