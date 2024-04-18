If I told you that “Drown” is the best song that the Smashing Pumpkins ever released, would that be a hot take? Or is it conventional wisdom? I don’t really know how most people think about “Drown,” but I still cannot believe how good that fucking song is. It’s the Pumpkins’ contribution to the hugely important soundtrack of the 1992 film Singles, and even though it never became a single, it’s probably one of the reasons that the band blew up the way they did. When that guitar riff chimes in, I feel like I’m blissfully floating in an endless expanse of pink foam.

Today, the former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass has shared her take on “Drown.” Glass released her first solo LP PREY//IV in 2022. Since then, she’s made music with Pussy Riot, Boys Noize, and REZZ. She recorded her take on “Drown” with producer Jupiter Keyes, and it’s pretty radical. Glass sings the song’s lovely melody through tons of vocal filters, clicks, whirs, and negative space; the guitar riff doesn’t even come in until about halfway through. Along the way, she really brings out the latent goth tendencies that the Smashing Pumpkins wouldn’t really explore until later in their career. Here’s what she says about the track:

I believe in the power of art to transcend betrayal and disappointment. “Drown” is not just a cover; it’s a testament to resilience and artistic integrity. This track was created after we were asked to be a part of an exciting compilation that ultimately didn’t end up happening. But I didn’t want that to stop us from sharing our interpretation of this iconic Smashing Pumpkins track. This release is a declaration of autonomy and a reminder that true artistry cannot be stifled by broken promises.

Below, listen to Alice Glass’ version of “Drown,” as well as the Smashing Pumpkins’ track.

Alice Glass has an as-yet-unspecified new project that’s apparently coming this summer.