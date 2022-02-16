Stream Alice Glass’ Intense Debut Album PREY//IV

February 16, 2022
Alice Glass, formerly one half of Crystal Castles, has been a solo artist for years now, but she’s only now releasing her first solo LP. Glass recorded her new LP PREY//IV in collaboration with the producer io Jupiter, and it gets heavily into matters of stress and trauma. (Years ago, Glass accused her former Crystal Castles partner Ethan Kath of rape and physical abuse; Kath denied the charges.) PREY//IV is a heavy record that still works as a moody, thumping work of club music.

Glass has been working on PREY//IV for quite some time, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Suffer And Swallow,” “Baby Teeth,” “Fair Game,” and “Love Is Violence.” Those tracks give a good feel for the skittery, glitchy, emotional feel of the album. PREY//IV was supposed to come out last month, but its release was delayed. Today, the album is out in the world, and you can stream it below.

PREY///IV is out now on Eating Glass Records, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

