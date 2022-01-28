The original plan was for Alice Glass, the liberated former Crystal Castles member, to release her debut solo album PREY//IV today. Glass has been working on this LP for a long time, and she’s already shared the early singles “Suffer And Swallow,” “Baby Teeth,” and “Fair Game.” But today, Glass has announced that the album’s release date has been pushed back to next month. She’s also dropped another single.

The latest PREY//IV track is called “Love Is Violence,” and it’s about all the ways that a bad relationship can make you feel trapped, to the point where trauma and affection become a poisonous melted-together whole. Musically, it’s a pop song that lurches and splatters in different directions, refusing to settle into a groove. Director Bryan M. Ferguson‘s video starts out romantic, and then it turns horror-movie gory. Here’s what Glass says about the song:

Almost everyone can relate to the sometimes unbearable ups and downs that occur in relationships. But for those of us who have dealt with manipulative or toxic partners, there is a whole other layer of pain. Any person who uses their partner’s “love” to control, use, and hurt them is using one of the most cruel and disgusting manipulative tactics in human experience. Disguising power struggles and calling it “Love,” it’s a form of violence against a partner. I want to help people to see those red flags and encourage them to remove themselves from those types of toxic situations.

Check out the video below.



PREY///IV is out 2/16 on Eating Glass Records. Pre-order it here.