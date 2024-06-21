A couple of weeks ago, SBTRKT shared the song “BET YOU NEVER.” Today, the British producer born Aaron Jerome is back with another new tune called “VOLCA.”

Jerome describes the track as a “dark, euphoric cut” and said, “feeling in a good place right now with sharing new music !!! Writing lots too. I have a lot to share.” Last year, he released the massive album The Rat Road, which was packed with exciting guests. Lucky for fans, it doesn’t look like SBTRKT is slowing down. Check out “VOLCA” below.