Blood – “TV For A Reason”

Last month, Blood announced their debut album, Loving You Backwards, and released the lush lead single “One Dimensional Man.” Today, the Philly band is back with the intense “TV For A Reason.”

According to frontman Tim O’Brien, the track “is about a child who only gets to spend time with his mother when he watches her read the headlines on ABC 7 eyewitness news every night.” Like with “One Dimensional Man,” “TV For A Reason” has sonorous instrumentation that builds and moves in impactful ways. Hear it below.

Loving You Backwards is out 8/2 via Ramp Local.

