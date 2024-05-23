Philly’s Blood have a couple of EPs to their name, and today they’re announcing their debut album, Loving You Backwards, out in August. The lead single “One Dimensional Man” is out now with a music video directed by Douglas Joe Reyes.

Loving You Backwards was made when Blood were a six-piece, though the lineup is different now. The press release offers comparisons to Grouper, Talk Talk, and Ought, but “One Dimensional Man” sounds like a Radiohead song to me (in the best way). The writing of the record included weekly meetings wherein the members would discuss mental health, and they didn’t feel beholden to any specific genre. Bandleader Tim O’Brien said he “felt liberated to let the femme shades of my voice show on record for the first time and allowed my first true love for pop melodies to come to the surface.”

The lineup of Blood is currently O’Brien, Zach Malett, Tyler Wolff, Naz Bowman, and Dennis Martinelli. Loving You Backwards was produced by Daniel Enrique Howard. “The catalyst of this record was meeting Dan,” O’Brien said. “When we started recording with him, it leveled up our sound immediately”

Check out “One Dimensional Man” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Plowed”

02 “TV For A Reason”

03 “Bone Dry”

04 “Bare”

05 “Where Ya”

06 “World Volume”

07 “Oh Forget”

08 “One Dimensional Man”

09 “Spaced Out”

10 “Holy Family”

Loving You Backwards is out 8/2 via Ramp Local.