In 2017, Blood started out in Austin as a solo project headed up by Tim O’Brien; gradually, it became a six-piece band that released their debut EP Why Wait Till ’55, We Might Not Even Be Alive in 2020. During the pandemic, all six members moved together to a house in Philadelphia, and that’s where they recorded their upcoming 10″ EP Bye Bye, which is being previewed today with new single “Money Worries.” The track is itchy and anxious and a little dancey, fueled by a contentious relationship with their landlord. Check it out below.

<a href="https://bloodatx.bandcamp.com/album/bye-bye">Bye Bye by Blood</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/18 Austin, TX @ D0512 Lounge – 3 pm

03/18 Austin, TX @ Easy Tige – 9 pm

03/19 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – 7:30 pm

03/20 Austin, TX @ All The Sudden – 4 pm

03/22 Birmingham, AL @ Firehouse

03/23 Nashville, TN @ The Cobra

03/24 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Roo

03/25 Baltimore, MD @ Downsqaures

03/26 Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

The Bye Bye 12″ is out on 6/3 via Permanent Creeps.