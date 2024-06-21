Kali Uchis – “Never Be Yours”

At the beginning of the year, the R&B star Kali Uchis released her great Caribbean-rooted Spanish-language album Orquídeas. A few months later, Uchis popped out at her collaborator Tyler, The Creator’s headlining Coachella set. Now, Uchis has released a re-recorded version of a song that people have been wanting for a full decade.

Way back in 2014, Kali Uchis sang a song called “Never Be Yours” on a podcast, and the video of that performance has racked up hundreds of millions of views. The demo recording of “Never Be Yours,” a flirty and breezy summer-barbecue song that Uchis co-wrote, has recently gone viral on TikTok. After all that time, Uchis has finally released a newly re-recorded version of “Never Be Yours.” It goes. Listen below.

“Never Be Yours” is out now on Capitol.