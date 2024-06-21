Kali Uchis – “Never Be Yours”

Coughs

News June 21, 2024 12:50 PM By Tom Breihan

Kali Uchis – “Never Be Yours”

Coughs

News June 21, 2024 12:50 PM By Tom Breihan

At the beginning of the year, the R&B star Kali Uchis released her great Caribbean-rooted Spanish-language album Orquídeas. A few months later, Uchis popped out at her collaborator Tyler, The Creator’s headlining Coachella set. Now, Uchis has released a re-recorded version of a song that people have been wanting for a full decade.

Way back in 2014, Kali Uchis sang a song called “Never Be Yours” on a podcast, and the video of that performance has racked up hundreds of millions of views. The demo recording of “Never Be Yours,” a flirty and breezy summer-barbecue song that Uchis co-wrote, has recently gone viral on TikTok. After all that time, Uchis has finally released a newly re-recorded version of “Never Be Yours.” It goes. Listen below.

“Never Be Yours” is out now on Capitol.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

2 days ago 0

Interpol Apologize For Inadvertently Ripping Off Artist For Their Tour Campaign

2 days ago 0

Katy Perry Teases “Woman’s World,” New Album Features Production From Dr. Luke & Max Martin

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest