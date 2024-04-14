Tyler, The Creator headlined the second night of Coachella 2024, and he brought some special guests along. Tyler, who hasn’t released an album since 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost, turned the stage into a rocky desert set.

Childish Gambino was the first guest to come out during Tyler’s performance, and he prefaced it by saying that he “used to hate” Donald Glover, as Variety points out. “I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out, but this n***a put this song called ‘Urn’ out. It was so undeniable, I was at conflict with myself, like fuck, how could a n***a I hate so much make something so good?” Glover performed Tyler’s own “Running Out Of Time” alongside him.

A$AP Rocky followed a couple songs later, and they did their collab “Potato Salad.” The only other time they performed that live was when Tyler joined Rocky during his show in Miami in 2019. “You know what’s crazy? I used to hate that n***a too,” Tyler said about Rocky. “OK we thought we had beef. it was the n****s around us and then me and Rock was like, we got love and now we friends.” They also did “Who Dat Boy” together.

Later on in the set, Tyler brought out the Gap Band’s Charlie Wilson for “EARFQUAKE” (he sings backup vocals on the original) and he brought out Kali Uchis to do her part on “See You Again.” Check out video from the show below.

Tyler The Creator & A$AP Rocky performing “Potato Salad” at Coachella 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F36Cd95JvN — Damien (@wunnaworld) April 14, 2024

TYLER, THE CREATOR & ASAP ROCKY AT COACHELLA (2024) | #Coachella • POTATO SALAD

• WHO DAT BOY pic.twitter.com/rednZGSXH6 — 🦋 (@awgeshit_) April 14, 2024

Tyler performing ‘Earfquake’ with Charlie Wilson pic.twitter.com/bY2OHFpO68 — JONNY🪩🎧 (@Frankly_HipHop) April 14, 2024

https://twitter.com/reawakenedsoul/status/1779416908552429620