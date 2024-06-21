Ghost – “The Future Is A Foreign Land”
Last night Ghost premiered their debut feature film Rite Here Rite Now, which included a new song from Tobias Forge and the band. The film presents Ghost’s live show at LA’s Kia Forum last year, and its soundtrack — set for release next month — comprises 17 songs from that set plus one new studio recording. Unsurprisingly, “The Future Is A Foreign Land” is not metal in the slightest. It’s billed as a relic of Ghost’s “timeless 1969 sessions,” and it lives up to that amusing description. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Imperium”
02 “Kaisarion”
03 “Rats”
04 “Faith”
05 “Spillways”
06 “Cirice”
07 “Absolution”
08 “Call Me Little Sunshine”
09 “Watcher In The Sky”
10 “If You Have Ghosts (Chamber Version)”
11 “Twenties”
12 “Miasma”
13 “Mary On A Cross”
14 “Respite On The Spitalfields”
15 “Kiss The Go-Goat”
16 “Dance Macabre”
17 “Square Hammer”
18 “The Future Is A Foreign Land”
The Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack is out 7/26 via Loma Vista.