Last night Ghost premiered their debut feature film Rite Here Rite Now, which included a new song from Tobias Forge and the band. The film presents Ghost’s live show at LA’s Kia Forum last year, and its soundtrack — set for release next month — comprises 17 songs from that set plus one new studio recording. Unsurprisingly, “The Future Is A Foreign Land” is not metal in the slightest. It’s billed as a relic of Ghost’s “timeless 1969 sessions,” and it lives up to that amusing description. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Imperium”

02 “Kaisarion”

03 “Rats”

04 “Faith”

05 “Spillways”

06 “Cirice”

07 “Absolution”

08 “Call Me Little Sunshine”

09 “Watcher In The Sky”

10 “If You Have Ghosts (Chamber Version)”

11 “Twenties”

12 “Miasma”

13 “Mary On A Cross”

14 “Respite On The Spitalfields”

15 “Kiss The Go-Goat”

16 “Dance Macabre”

17 “Square Hammer”

18 “The Future Is A Foreign Land”

The Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack is out 7/26 via Loma Vista.