Ghost – “The Future Is A Foreign Land”

New Music June 21, 2024 4:40 PM By Chris DeVille

Ghost – “The Future Is A Foreign Land”

New Music June 21, 2024 4:40 PM By Chris DeVille

Last night Ghost premiered their debut feature film Rite Here Rite Now, which included a new song from Tobias Forge and the band. The film presents Ghost’s live show at LA’s Kia Forum last year, and its soundtrack — set for release next month — comprises 17 songs from that set plus one new studio recording. Unsurprisingly, “The Future Is A Foreign Land” is not metal in the slightest. It’s billed as a relic of Ghost’s “timeless 1969 sessions,” and it lives up to that amusing description. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Imperium”
02 “Kaisarion”
03 “Rats”
04 “Faith”
05 “Spillways”
06 “Cirice”
07 “Absolution”
08 “Call Me Little Sunshine”
09 “Watcher In The Sky”
10 “If You Have Ghosts (Chamber Version)”
11 “Twenties”
12 “Miasma”
13 “Mary On A Cross”
14 “Respite On The Spitalfields”
15 “Kiss The Go-Goat”
16 “Dance Macabre”
17 “Square Hammer”
18 “The Future Is A Foreign Land”

The Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack is out 7/26 via Loma Vista.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

2 days ago 0

Interpol Apologize For Inadvertently Ripping Off Artist For Their Tour Campaign

3 days ago 0

Katy Perry Teases “Woman’s World,” New Album Features Production From Dr. Luke & Max Martin

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest