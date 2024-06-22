M.I.A. Launched A Clothing Line To Block 5G On Alex Jones’ Infowars

A couple of years ago, M.I.A. compared Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook lies to celebrities advocating for COVID vaccines. Last week, the British musician went on Jones’ Infowars show to promote her new clothing line that claims to “[preserve] your privacy, autonomy, and rights over your body and your data.”

Ohmni is “not your artist foray into fashion,” its mission statement says. “This is a necessity.” Read it in full:

In the time of smart cities, digital crypto, AI, NeuraLink, hackable humans, zero privacy, deepmind, internal body data harvesting, and indiscriminate tracking surveillance, mind data mining, social media overload, augmented reality, social credit system, virtual dystopian mindfield, we bring you the revolutionary future of fashion. OHMNI is your last frontier at preserving your privacy, autonomy, and rights over your body and your data. This is not your artist foray into fashion. This is a necessity. The armour of the modern knight in the age of modern technological warfare. You might think of the war zone as far away from where you are, yet in 2024, even your house is a digital battlefield. OHMNI is designed to be protective, preventative, and precious. Future backwards is R U TUF. If the conspiracy theorists are wrong, good for you, you own some beautiful clothes made with pure silver and precious metals. But, if they are right, you just might have saved the future of humanity. Welcome to OHMNI. I could be a genius I could be a cheat.

The brand was not happy about a Dazed article that described the endeavor as “deranged”: “see you in 10 years when you catch up,” the Ohmni account wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a few days after the interview, Jones was ordered to liquidate his personal assets due to the bankruptcy of Jones’ company Free Speech Systems.

