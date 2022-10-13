M.I.A. Compares Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook Lies To Celebrities “Pushing Vaccines”

Today, a jury in Connecticut awarded substantial damages to the families of eight victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, plus an FBI agent who responded to the scene. Infowars founder and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in a defamation case around his repeatedly airing falsehoods about Sandy Hook, which led to fellow conspiracy theorists harassing the families with rape and death threats, among other horrible things. Now, M.I.A. appears to be speaking out in defense of Jones on her Twitter, where she compares the Jones outcome with a trending story about a senior Pfizer executive admitting the pharmaceutical company didn’t know whether their COVID-19 vaccine prevented transmission when it began rolling out the vaccine.

“Alex jones lying and Pfizer lying both trending . One with penalty other without. If you have no critical thinking faculty, this is about as crazy as we should get before a nuclear war wipe out the human race,” M.I.A. tweeted along with a screenshot of her Twitter “For You” trending page.

She tweeted next: “If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ?”

This generally tracks with M.I.A.’s previously reported feelings about vaccines. Back in March 2020, M.I.A. said she was against mandatory vaccinations, writing in a series of tweets, “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death.” She added: “Have a healthy life. Don’t live in fear!” and “As an adult you have choice! By then you’ve built your immune system. You have a choice as an “adult” wishing you all good health.” She also wrote, “Cancelling is irrelevant!” So there’s that.

Meanwhile, Jones responded to the damages on his show, saying, “Do these people actually think they’re getting any money?” He also asked his audience to send him money. Jones was previously ordered to pay $49.3M in a separate trial in August.

I think Elijah Wood put it best when he responded to M.I.A. tonight with a resounding “ummmm…what?”

