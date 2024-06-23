Trentemøller is back. The Copenhagen-based dreampop artist recently announced that his new album Dreamweaver would be out this September, marking his follow-up to 2022’s Memoria. The record’s title track is out now.

“Dreamweavers” begins with what almost feels like a false start, layering some minimal keys and percussion until the track eventually expands into a full-on dreamy jam with vocals courtesy of Trentemøller’s frequent collaborator Disa Jakobs. “I feel it’s got a hopeful element to it,” Trentemøller said in a press release. “It ponders love, connections, and intimacy. It’s not a sad song, even if there’s always an unavoidable feeling that relationships can be fleeting.”

Check out the Jonas Bang-directed video below.

Dreamweavers is out 9/13 via Trentemøller’s own In My Room label.