The Jesus And Mary Chain are technically on tour supporting their new album Glasgow Eyes, but their setlists so far have been a pretty good reflection of their back catalog. They played at the Italian festival Medimex on Sunday, as did Pulp, and so the Mary Chain brought out Jarvis Cocker to sing on their 1985 classic “Just Like Honey.”

That same evening, Pulp also dusted off Different Class fan favorite “Bar Italia,” playing it for the first time in 12 years. See clips of the performances below.