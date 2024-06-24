Watch Jarvis Cocker Join The Jesus And Mary Chain For “Just Like Honey” At Medimex

News June 24, 2024 10:22 AM By Abby Jones

The Jesus And Mary Chain are technically on tour supporting their new album Glasgow Eyes, but their setlists so far have been a pretty good reflection of their back catalog. They played at the Italian festival Medimex on Sunday, as did Pulp, and so the Mary Chain brought out Jarvis Cocker to sing on their 1985 classic “Just Like Honey.”

That same evening, Pulp also dusted off Different Class fan favorite “Bar Italia,” playing it for the first time in 12 years. See clips of the performances below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dee (@deetledum)

