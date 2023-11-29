The Jesus And Mary Chain – “jamcod”
In 2017, The Jesus and Mary Chain shared Damage And Joy, their first new album in 19 years. 2023 year marks 40 years since the formation of the seminal rock band, and, to celebrate, they’re announcing a new album called Glasgow Eyes. The lead single “jamcod” is out today.
“Hopefully people will expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is,” Jim Reid said. “Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there – we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”
Hear “jamcod” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Venal Joy”
02 “American Born”
03 “Mediterranean X Film”
04 “jamcod”
05 “Discotheque”
06 “Pure Poor”
07 “The Eagles And The Beatles”
08 “Silver Strings”
09 “Chemical Animal”
10 “Second Of June”
11 “Girl 71”
12 “Hey Lou Reid”
TOUR DATES:
03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/25 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
03/26 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight 1
03/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
03/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
04/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
04/03 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
04/05 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
04/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Munich Brewery
04/07 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
04/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
04/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
04/12 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
04/13 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
04/15 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine
04/16 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
04/17 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
04/19 – Krems, AT @ Donaufestival
04/20 – Heidelberg, DE @ Halle O2
04/21 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
04/23 – Brussels, BE @ AB
04/24 – The Hague, NL @ Paard
Glasgow Eyes arrives 3/8 via Fuzz Club.