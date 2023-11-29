In 2017, The Jesus and Mary Chain shared Damage And Joy, their first new album in 19 years. 2023 year marks 40 years since the formation of the seminal rock band, and, to celebrate, they’re announcing a new album called Glasgow Eyes. The lead single “jamcod” is out today.

“Hopefully people will expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is,” Jim Reid said. “Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there – we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

Hear “jamcod” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Venal Joy”

02 “American Born”

03 “Mediterranean X Film”

04 “jamcod”

05 “Discotheque”

06 “Pure Poor”

07 “The Eagles And The Beatles”

08 “Silver Strings”

09 “Chemical Animal”

10 “Second Of June”

11 “Girl 71”

12 “Hey Lou Reid”

TOUR DATES:

03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/25 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

03/26 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight 1

03/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

03/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

04/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

04/03 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/05 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

04/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Munich Brewery

04/07 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

04/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

04/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

04/12 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

04/13 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

04/15 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine

04/16 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

04/17 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

04/19 – Krems, AT @ Donaufestival

04/20 – Heidelberg, DE @ Halle O2

04/21 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

04/23 – Brussels, BE @ AB

04/24 – The Hague, NL @ Paard

Glasgow Eyes arrives 3/8 via Fuzz Club.