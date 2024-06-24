Allegra Krieger – “Never Arriving”

Last year was a big year for Allegra Krieger. Just a few months after releasing her fourth studio album I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, she followed it up with an EP called Fragile Plane: B-Sides. Now, she’s already announced another new album. Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine arrives this September, and its lead single “Never Arriving” is out now.

Krieger wrote much of Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine after escaping an apartment fire. Presumably as a result, the record’s 12 songs contemplate the fine line between life and death, and how our perceptions of mortality shape the way we move through the world.

While Krieger’s previous work has included a lot of spare, folksy numbers, “Never Arriving” goes bolder. It reminds me a bit of my favorite songs by MJ Lenderman (who also announced an album today!) in its melodic, electric guitar twang. Krieger explains in a press release:

In this song I imagine a world without violence, or possessiveness, where we keep moving through life, for the sake of wonder and curiosity, not for the sake of attainment, or arrival. I think the true points of arrival are birth and death, and everything in between, all of the turmoil and fighting, are the makings of our own corrupted souls. It’s a song begging for softness, in a world that can feel so harsh.

Watch the Joe Ahern-directed video for “Never Arriving” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Roosevelt Ave”

02 “Never Arriving”

03 “Came”

04 “Burning Wings”

05 “I’m So Happy I Cannot Face Tomorrow”

06 “Over And Out”

07 “Into Eternity”

08 “Interlude for the Undefined”

09 “Absolve”

10 “How Do You Sleep”

11 “One Of The Other”

12 “Where You Want To Go”

13 “New Mexico”

Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine is out 9/13 via Double Double Whammy.