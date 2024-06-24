In a few weeks, the new motion picture Despicable Me 4 will crash into theaters, and parents across the globe will be forced to sanction the buffoonery of the Minions. Right now, various marketing operations are already blitzing us with Minion-related content. Pharrell recently shared his song “Double Life” — a terrifying proposition to those of us who remember that “Happy” came from Despicable Me 2. Thankfully, “Double Life” seems unlikely to reach that level of cultural saturation, but now here comes Lil Yachty with a song called “Lil Mega Minion.”

“Lil Mega Minion” may or may not appear in the film Despicable Me 4. The track seems to exist entirely as a work of marketing, and it’s probably the brainchild of Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett. Two years ago, Bennett directed a trailer for the movie Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and he got Yeat, a rapper with a distinctly Minion-style delivery, to record a song called “Rich Minion” for the occasion. Lil Yachty, another rapper whose high-pitched mushmouth flow can sometimes sound Minion-esque, seems to be working in that tradition.

“Lil Mega Minion” is a short sketch of a song, and it probably won’t serve as one of Lil Yachty’s defining works, at least unless it somehow becomes a gigantic hit. Cole Bennett directed the track’s video, which stars Zane Lowe and various Minions. If you feel like you need to experience it for yourself, you can do that below.

Minions: Yachty can’t give you no swag, neither; I don’t give a fuck ’bout who you hang with.