Final Album From Late Pop Visionary SOPHIE Announced

A final, posthumous album from the visionary producer SOPHIE is on the way. The self-titled LP, set for release in September, is preceded today by “Reason Why,” a new single featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom.

SOPHIE’s stature and influence, already significant during her lifetime, has only grown in the years since her 2021 death. (Read our tribute here.) In the past year, she’s been the subject of tribute songs from friends and admirers including Charli XCX, A. G. Cook, Caroline Polachek, and St. Vincent. Now comes the official follow-up to her official debut album, 2018’s OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES, a project completed by SOPHIE’s family and her longtime studio manager Benny Long.

They shared this statement about the new album:

When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, “We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the center of our worlds.” Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most. This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision, eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasizing contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of. Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality. Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.

Below, hear “Reason Why.”

SOPHIE is out 9/27 via Transgressive/Future Classic. Pre-order it here.