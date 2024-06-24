In 2022, Night Moves released the EP The Redaction. The Minneapolis indie rock band shared a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” last year, and today they’re back with a rendition of Colin Blunstone’s “Caroline Goodbye” and the news that they’re working on a new album.

“Caroline Goodbye” comes from the English singer’s 1971 LP One Year. “The Zombies were a big influence in the early stages of my musical development and this solo album by Colin Blunstone is a wonderful record if you haven’t checked it out already,” the group wrote on Instagram in the comments of the post about their cover. “Here’s a nice new nugget to keep you satisfied while we prep LP 4.”

Night Moves’ last record was 2019’s Can You Really Find Me. Check out the “Caroline Goodbye” cover below.