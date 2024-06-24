Night Moves – “Caroline Goodbye” (Colin Blunstone Cover)
In 2022, Night Moves released the EP The Redaction. The Minneapolis indie rock band shared a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” last year, and today they’re back with a rendition of Colin Blunstone’s “Caroline Goodbye” and the news that they’re working on a new album.
“Caroline Goodbye” comes from the English singer’s 1971 LP One Year. “The Zombies were a big influence in the early stages of my musical development and this solo album by Colin Blunstone is a wonderful record if you haven’t checked it out already,” the group wrote on Instagram in the comments of the post about their cover. “Here’s a nice new nugget to keep you satisfied while we prep LP 4.”
Night Moves’ last record was 2019’s Can You Really Find Me. Check out the “Caroline Goodbye” cover below.
View this post on Instagram