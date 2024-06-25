Sex Week – “Cockpit”

New Music June 25, 2024 10:18 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Sex Week unveiled their debut single “Toad Mode,” and followed it with “Angel Blessings” and the announcement of their signing to Grand Jury in April. Today, the Brooklyn duo announced their self-titled EP arriving in August. “Cockpit” is out now.

About the track, the band said, “Have you ever looked an apple in the eye? Have you heard the way it weeps before you devour it? Or have you ever noticed the peach before you squash it? Your place in the cockpit. You are the cockpit. You’re the pilot in the cockpit.”

“With some of our songs, I want people to giggle and sing along, and with the others I want them to cry and scream,” Pearl Amanda Dickson explained. Richard Orofino added, “I think we have very different approaches to writing which really works in our favor. I come from a more proper musical background so chords, production, and instrumentation come naturally to me while Pearl is a writer. Her lyrical concepts are so unique and I obsess over her melodies.”

“Cockpit” is another Alex G-indebted sprawl sheathed in an entrancingly haunting haze. Watch the charmingly weird video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bluff”
02 “Shady Sadie”
03 “Angel Blessings”
04 “Cockpit”
05 “Kid Muscle”
06 “Naked”
07 “Toad Mode”

Sex Week is out 8/30 on Grand Jury.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

