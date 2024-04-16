Back in the fall, the Brooklyn duo Sex Week shared their debut single “Toad Mode,” an addictive homespun rock song that wouldn’t have sounded out of place on an Orchid Tapes compilation circa 2014. Today, the pair — made up of Pearl Amanda Dickson and Richard Orofino — are back with their first new song since then, “Angel Blessings,” alongside the news that they’ve signed to Grand Jury.

“May your angels replace your worries with peace and your challenges with blessings,” the duo said of the new track. “By listening to this song, you may want to sing along, and we want you to know that the angels told us that you should sing and be a little louder when you do, because that helps lift your spirit and release you from stress.”

Check it out below.

“Angel Blessings” is out now via Grand Jury.