Xiu Xiu Announce New Album 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips With NSFW Video

Is it just me or is everyone moving to Berlin these days? Case in point: Xiu Xiu, whose recent relocation there from Los Angeles served as a major motivator behind their new album 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips, out in September. The experimental stalwarts are previewing the record with its lead single “Common Loon,” which arrives alongside a very NSFW video.

13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips (how are we abbreviating this, folks?) is billed as Xiu Xiu’s “most compelling and mesmerizing music to date.” It was mixed by John Congleton and follows last year’s Ignore Grief. “Common Loon” has a bit of a triumphant feel to it, marked by arpeggiated electric guitars, a steady chugging beat, and Jamie Stewart’s ominous vocals.

Its video was shot, directed, and edited by performance artist Alicia McDaid. McDaid also stars in the video as a slew of characters, including, but not limited to: Britney Spears, Smurfette, Anna Nicole Smith Joker, Led Zeppelin groupie, Jason Voorhees, Frida Kardashian, goth Monica Geller, Carmela Soprano, Bret Michaels, and Andy Warhol. Stewart says:

The song “Common Loon,” for us, is about reveling in perversity, cuckooness, queerness and/or the unquenchable personal requirement to wild out. As MASSIVE fans of Alicia McDazzler’s [McDaid] work, we could think of no one else more qualified to embody those ways of being and no one else who would crank them up further than we would have ever imagined. She is an inspiration and icon to all LOONS!

You can watch the video for “Common Loon” below, or go here to watch an uncensored version if you’re feeling extra bold. Xiu Xiu are also going on tour later this year, and you can see those dates below, too.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Arp Omni”

02 “Maestro One Chord”

03 “Common Loon”

04 “Pale Flower”

05 “Veneficium”

06 “Sleep Blvd.”

07 “T.D.F.T.W.”

08 “Bobby Bland”

09 “Piña, Coconut & Cherry”

13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips is out 9/27 via Polyvinyl.