Dave Harrington is perhaps best known as one half of the electronica duo Darkside, but he’s also got a pretty prolific discography under his own name as a solo artist and with his jazz project Dave Harrington Group. Less than a year after last October’s The Pictures, he’s back today with “Dust Strings Peaks,” the lead single off his upcoming album Skull Dream.

Harrington plays a whole bunch of instruments on Skull Dream — among them pedal steel guitar, organ, piano, mellotron, and bamboo flute — but he also recruited a big crew of collaborators to perform orchestral instruments like clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and a whole lot more. Some of the noteworthy names in the credits include Shahzad Ismaily, Spencer Zahn, and Phil Weinrobe.

“This was a real exercise in both starting out with a concept – the heavy meets the beautiful, the sensation of a dream – and also being open to changing it along the way,” Harrington says in a press release. “Every step of the record was so deeply collaborative. I wanted to create frames for the music to live in without forcing it to be something.”

Listen to “Dusk Strings Peaks” below.

<a href="https://maximumoverdub.bandcamp.com/album/skull-dream">Skull Dream by Dave Harrington</a>

TRACK LIST:

01 “Dust Strings Peaks”

02 “Steel Bees”

03 “Acid Western”

04 “Box of Sun”

05 “Vistavision”

06 “Accept The Film”

07 “Elgin Theatre”

08 “Goodbye To The Mountain”

09 “Search For Light In Broad Daylight”

10 “Look Up At The Mountain”

11 “Dust Strings Peaks” (Reprise)

Skull Dream is out 7/26 on Harrington’s Maximum Overdub label.