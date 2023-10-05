Alongside producer Nicolas Jaar, the multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington is one half of the back-in-business duo Darkside, who released the album Live At Spiral House earlier this year. Harrington has also made a lot of spaced-out jazz with his Dave Harrington Group, and he’s participated in recent projects like an Allen Ginsberg tribute album and a full-length cover of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. Now, Harrington has announced a new album that’s coming out later this month.

The Bandcamp description for Dave Harrington’s new solo album The Pictures explains that the record is “a love letter to the cinema,” among other things. Harrington is primarily known as a guitarist, but he plays every instrument on The Pictures besides the horns; he’s credited with guitar, bass, drums, electronics, pedal steel, a bunch of different kinds of keyboard and percussion, and bamboo flute.

The Pictures is 27 tracks long, and Dave Harrington has shared its opener, the lovely two-minute “I’m Not A Dream.” On the song, a bit of movie dialogue floats through a soft, lush groove, while the lead melody comes through on what sounds like a xylophone. Below, listen to “I’m Not A Dream” and check out the LP’s tracklist.

<a href="https://dhgroup.bandcamp.com/album/the-pictures">The Pictures by Dave Harrington</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m Not A Dream”

02 “And I Have A Message”

03 “Excess Vision”

04 “Flowershop”

05 “Talisman”

06 “Terrible Magicians”

07 “For Some Moments In Life, There Are No Words”

08 “The Pictures”

09 “Love Of The Game”

10 “My Father’s Name”

11 “Such An Exciting Day”

12 “They Cast A Spell On Him And Made Him Blind”

13 “Something That Sparkles”

14 “I Hope That He’s Listening”

15 “I Think I Will, Stay Here”

16 “Dancing Bear”

17 “Your Best Bet”

18 “If You Build It”

19 “Electricity Before The Kite”

20 “The Ice In My Drink”

21 “Vertigo Flutes”

22 “Why Did They Take Their Pictures Down?”

23 “Long Drive To The End”

24 “In A Weary World”

25 “We Are The Dreamers of Dreams”

26 “Slow Standard”

27 “So Shines A Good Deed”

The Pictures is out 10/20. Read our 2021 feature on Darkside here.