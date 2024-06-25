Dave Matthews Sighting Delights Cubs Commentators

Chicago isn’t widely known as a forgiving town, but the city has shown real grace toward the Dave Matthews Band. This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Dave Matthews Band’s Chicago River incident. In 2004, the band’s tour bus was crossing a bridge over the Chicago River, and someone used that moment to dump out the bus’ blackwater tank. This caused 800 pounds of human waste — Dave Matthews Band human waste, no less — to come slooshing down onto the occupants of an open-roof sightseeing boat, which happened to be passing under the bridge at that moment. This extremely funny mishap wasn’t, strictly speaking, the fault of Dave Matthews personally, but it’s the kind of thing that can really — ahem — stain a man’s reputation. Still, Chicago continues to love Dave Matthews.

I’ve been in Chicago when the Dave Matthews Bands, one of this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees, were playing at Wrigley Field, and it was a big and buzzy event. (I was at a Titus Andronicus/Best Coast show at the Metro that night, and the bands kept making jokes about how we should all storm across the street and storm the DMB show.) On Sunday night, Matthews returned to Wrigley to watch the New York Mets defeat the Chicago Cubs. He sat right behind home plate.

At the Cubs/Mets game, Mets closer Edwin Díaz was ejected for using “sticky stuff” — presumably not the kind that one might find raining down from a Dave Matthews tour bus — and he’s since been suspended for 10 games. But the reason we’re writing about that game is the moment that Cubs commentators Jon Sciambi and David Cone noticed Matthews in the stands. They were surprised and delighted, especially after some guy in a too-tight T-shirt crossed in front of Matthews. That guy caught a surprising number of strays. Enjoy the moment below.

People tend to have strong reactions to Dave Matthews sightings in the wild. I live in Charlottesville, the DMB’s original home base, and it happens all the time here even though Matthews lives in Seattle for most of the year. A couple of years ago, I was at Wegman’s, going around a corner, and I almost crashed into someone. I thought to myself, Huh, that guy looks a lot like Dave Matthews, somehow convincing myself that it wasn’t him. Two seconds later, an entire family recognized Matthews and freaked out. He looks like a normal human being, but when you give him a second look, it turns out that, yes, Dave Matthews is Dave Matthews.