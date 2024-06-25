Earlier this year, Kim Gordon, the former Sonic Youth co-leader and legendary underground-music trailblazer, released her genuinely stunning solo album The Collective. On that record, Gordon tried out her deadpan intonation over harsh, urgent trap-adjacent beats from producer Justin Raisen, and the end result worked better than anyone could’ve anticipated. Gordon is about to kick off a European tour, and she’s just shared a new non-album single called “ECRP.”

Kim Gordon recorded “ECRP” with producer Justin Raisen, and I’m guessing that it came from the sessions for The Collective. Once again, the track puts Gordon’s blasé, icy-cold voice over hard 808s and scraping guitar sounds. Once again, it sounds cool as hell. Gordon’s daughter Coco Gordon Moore directed a video for “ECRP,” and she also stars in it. Check it out below.

The Collective and "ECRP" are out now on Matador.