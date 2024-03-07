We’ve Got A File On You: Kim Gordon

Learning An Instrument For The First Time (1981)

Back before Sonic Youth, you formed the short-lived band CKM with Christine Hahn and Miranda Stanton and fell in love with the sound of “no-wave” bands happening around then. What inspired you to pick up the guitar then, at age 27, after never having played an instrument prior?

GORDON: It’s funny you say that because I honestly had no desire to play music. I just fell into it. It was through this art project by my friend Dan Graham, this artist. He wanted an all-girl group for his mirror-audience performer piece. Debbie Harry and Patti Smith didn’t start playing music until they were 27 or 28 as well, so it wasn’t that unusual. It’s kinda like this avant-garde aspect of music in New York and the lineage of that has always been outside of the mainstream in terms of this idea that it’s a youth thing. It wasn’t like that. With the Velvet Underground, they were young when they started, but it wasn’t about being young and cheerful or whatever, sweet and melodic, you know. It was about being attuned to lifestyle, as in the tradition of blues and jazz. It was more like when the generation of hardcore bands started. We were always the oldest around all of those people, like Mudhoney and stuff. Being in New York, it was always a little different. It’s so different from LA and the industry here. It wasn’t something I really thought about.

I think there’s a feeling of liberation when you pick up a new hobby or teach yourself something new once you’re an adult, especially when you’re no longer in that daily learning mindset of school. You do it just to do it. It’s less about learning songs or chords and following a teacher’s lesson, but more of an art form that’s meant to be an outlet.

GORDON: Yeah, because so many people got into music through punk, that wasn’t about playing your instrument. It’s an anti-corporate thing. In New York, people like Tom Verlaine and Richard Hell, that actually came out of the poetry scene and the whole Beat scene. And then in England, the McClaren influence was almost hippie-ish in a way. He was influenced by situationists and the whole ’68 thing in France. It was all kinds of anti-corporate, anti-mainstream culture.

Honestly, I never learned how to play properly. Like, I moved to New York City to make art. The thing I liked about music is that I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t have the self-consciousness that I have about art-making. I basically see myself as a visual artist who makes music, or a visual artist who writes. It’s not like I’m a writer or I’m a musician in the conventional sense.

The Making Of “Death Valley ’69,” Sonic Youth’s First Music Video (1985)

Sonic Youth’s first music video was “Death Valley ’69” in 1985, four years after you started the band. Because you in particular have always been so drawn to art throughout your life, it surprised me that the band didn’t release any music videos before that one. Was it just a matter of scrounging up enough money to film one? Was there just no interest?

GORDON: It was both [laughs]. We were not that into MTV because it seemed like suddenly it wasn’t enough to have music. You had to have this whole thing. It reinforced mainstream and corporate culture in a way. It was something that wasn’t readily accessible to us, and we just didn’t really have the money until then.

Sonic Youth’s Last Show (2011)

Then fast forward to 2011, when Sonic Youth played its last shows that fall and the final one took place at SWU Festival in Brazil. In your memoir, you described having to take Xanax to make it through your final practices and feeling incredibly alone onstage during that show. In general, saying goodbye to anyone or anything that’s been a major part of your life is incredibly hard, I think because we as humans want to be a little bit in denial. There’s a formality to goodbyes that suggests the door is closed for good, and whether we want it to be or not, it feels so abrupt, stressful, and concrete. Do you feel a similar way?

GORDON: Right, well none of that has changed [laughs]. I talked about it in my book. I don’t think about it much anymore.

Of course. I’m speaking more generally about closing chapters in your life and how it feels to do so. This many years in, have you found there to be any upsides or difficulties in moving on from formerly major parts of your life?

GORDON: You know, it’s difficult. When I moved to LA from Northampton. On the one hand, I was super glad to get out of there because I didn’t have a reason to be there anymore, my daughter was off to college. I have super close friends who still live there, so that was difficult. And I have some old friends here [in LA] and my nieces who I’m close to, and a good friend moved out here after I did. Even though I grew up here, I still have a sense of wondering where is my home and where do I belong. That’s why I called the last record No Home Record [laughs] but you just have to enjoy the new things after you make those changes.

Like thinking of it as creating space for something new.

GORDON: Yeah, I guess so. Like there’s something about moving into an empty house that’s kinda cool. It feels like open possibilities, and then it gets filled up with stuff. You have to realize that you’re always the same person no matter where you go.

Forming (And Reviving) Free Kitten (1992)

When you and Julia Cafritz formed Free Kitten in 1992 to work on alt-rock songs together, you eventually brought Yoshimi P-We from Boredoms and Mark Ibold from Pavement into the fold. Why did you decide to start a new band while Sonic Youth was still ongoing? It seems like it would free up your brain to create new ideas and songs, especially for any material that didn’t make sense within the scope of Sonic Youth.

GORDON: Oh god, everyone in Sonic Youth had multiple side projects. You can’t expect one band – it’s like expecting one person to fulfill all your needs. Julia and I started first and we were inspired by Royal Trux and the fact that you only needed two people to start a band. It was just fun. It was a reason to hang out and do stuff. I’d also do stuff with Yoshimi later and then Mark. Just different personalities make different kinds of music. At least that’s the way we made music, where people bring their sensibilities.

Was anything a pleasant surprise in that regard since you aren’t totally sure what will come from working with different people?

GORDON: Nothing was really a surprise. Actually, I was surprised recently because someone wanted to license this Free Kitten song “Never Gonna Sleep,” so I relistened to it and realized the drums on it — it’s very drum and bass kinda, like it loops in a way — and the drums that Justin [Raisen] made on “Murdered Out,” which was the first thing he had sent me from stuff I’d done at his studio for some other project that he took and made a loop with the drums, that they were very similar. Something about that sound of the drums. I think that’s what I was really drawn to when he sent it to me.

Anyway, that doesn’t exactly answer your question, but it was all a surprise because we didn’t know how the music would come out. Because I know the sensibilities of Julia and Yoshimi and Mark, it wasn’t really a surprise. We wanted to actually be surprised by unexpected things.

More than a decade passed between your sophomore album, Sentimental Education, and your third and most recent album, Inherit. What prompted y’all to regroup a little over a decade at that point?

GORDON: We just missed Yoshimi [laughs] so we devised a plan for her to come and hang out with us for a week or something. That was basically it.

Starting Glitterbust With Pro Surfer Alex Knost (2016)

When you and pro surfer Alex Knost teamed up to form Glitterbust in 2016, you released your sole album with basically no context. It seemed so unexpected, especially for music people who had never heard of this surfer before. How did you two meet and what did you first bond over?

GORDON: [laughs] We just met through my gallerist, actually, because she and her husband are surfers. I don’t know. She said he was an old soul, and I wanted to be open, so I was just like, “I guess this is how people play music in LA.” He had played me some of his weird 8-track recordings. Who knows? It was a one-off project that really didn’t mean much.

When you went into it, did you know that it was always going to be a one-off project?

GORDON: Oh yeah. We recorded one day on some 8-track and that was sort of fun, but I don’t know, I never really think these things through. Like, “Ugh, now we have to make it a record. And blah blah blah.” I just didn’t have any desire to take it any further. But actually, the video his friend made for one song came out really good.

Do you remember when you met Alex for the first time and what you ended up bonding over or talking about?

GORDON: I don’t actually remember. So, just music I’d guess. Talking about music. He was obsessed with Kurt [Cobain]. I think he had a bit of a Kurt complex like a lot of young people do.

Sonic Youth’s “Kool Thing” Soundtracking That Iconic Simple Men Dance Scene (1992)

In Hal Hartley’s movie Simple Men, there’s a famous scene — arguably the most famous scene from any of his movies — where the characters break into a dance sequence to Sonic Youth’s “Kool Thing.” Did you have any involvement in that?

GORDON: No, we didn’t have any involvement. Actually, I don’t know if we’re really even that into it. Obviously he had to ask us to license it and we agreed and all that, but we just thought it was strange. That movie had such a strange self-consciousness to it and, I don’t know, I don’t think I felt like “Kool Thing” really went with it?

Definitely, it’s such an unexpected sync. I think that works in its favor though. Usually when directors do a rock or vaguely punk dance scene in a movie, the characters try too hard to mosh or look edgy. His homage to Band Of Outsiders adds this fluid, almost drunken charm to the dance moves. The best modern day equivalent that comes to mind is something like Jenna Ortega’s dance to the Cramps as Wednesday Addams.

GORDON: Yeah, I haven’t seen it in so long really. Probably if I saw it now I’d feel differently about it.

What’s your personal pick for the best use of your music in film or TV?

GORDON: We really liked this French director Olivier Assayas who used “Tunic” in Irma Vep. He made it really loud. He said he wanted it to be like a character in the movie, and we were impressed that he made it that loud [laughs]. We ended up becoming friends and he asked us to do the soundtrack for Demonlover which was really fun. That was also a parallel character to what was going on. He basically sent us dailies a lot and we just recorded a bunch of stuff and hung microphones out the window to record sounds. It was really fun to be involved with music for something from the very beginning, because normally it’s the very last thing that happens for a movie.

Especially creating music for him back then in his career, because his recent movies have been fairly quiet: Personal Shopper, Clouds Of Sils Maria, Non-Fiction.

GORDON: Yeah. He did use this band from Toronto. It’s not called the Clean. The singer is really good. I can’t remember what movie it is. Anyway, his brother writes about music and I think he was a DJ. So for Olivier, music is a big part of his life, I think.

Playing Herself In A Gilmore Girls Episode (2006)

Then comes your acting appearances on screen. Your first TV show appearance was in 2006 on Gilmore Girls, where you, Thurston, and Coco are playing a stripped-down version of “What A Waste” on the Stars Hollow town square. Were you a fan of that show at the time?

GORDON: Yes, of course. We watched it with our daughter, and they used to name drop us all the time, as well as others like Vincent Gallo once. We messaged them saying, like, “Do you want to use a song or something?” I guess they were leaving the show that seventh season and nobody knew, so they invited us on to play along with Sparks and a couple other people. So that was a lark.

Hah, I was curious who contacted who for that cameo to happen. The mental image of you three watching the show together on the couch and hearing your band referenced constantly is so funny and cute. Once on set, were any of the Gilmore Girls actors already familiar with you and your music?

GORDON: I don’t know. I don’t think so? Only the directors or creators seemed to.

Making TV Cameos On Gossip Girl, Girls, And More (2009-2017)

You ended up having a run of appearances on TV shows, specifically ones with “Girls” in the title which is mildly amusing: Gossip Girl in 2009 where Sonic Youth played Rufus’ wedding, and Girls in 2014 where you were in a rehab support group.

GORDON: I know, that was weird, right? And we watched Gossip Girl, too! They asked us to play on the show. And then I was on Girls, which was also fun.

All three ended up being quite huge for their eras. Was it strange appearing on these major, primetime shows that millions of people tuned in for?

GORDON: It was weird. I think the most notoriety we ever gained from being on a show was The Simpsons. People from all walks of life really watch The Simpsons.

Right, you’ve been turned into an animated, Simpsons-ified version of yourself, which is a pop culture honor in itself. That wasn’t even your only animated appearance either! You also did that Animals spot.

GORDON: Oh yeah, I did a song for Animals! That was a good song, I thought.

It was! I loved that show, wish it got more seasons. What’s it like voicing an animated character? Any advice for someone doing a small part as a voice actor?

GORDON: I don’t know, honestly. I only did it once. For The Simpsons, we went some place up by Rockefeller Center. They probably did all of the voiceovers there.

Performing On Saturday Night Live For Fred Armisen’s Final Episode (2013)

"I've had a lovely night with you." – Ian Rubbish, aka Fred Armisen, says goodbye. pic.twitter.com/glemQvx0ch — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 19, 2013

While Sonic Youth never played Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, you did perform on Fred Armisen’s final SNL episode in 2013. When looking it up for this, I was surprised by just how many celebrities were there for that episode.

GORDON: Oh yeah, there was this funny room with all of us hanging out together: Steve Jones, Carrie [Brownstein], Aimee Mann, J Mascis. I didn’t know Steve Jones, but I knew everyone else already. That was weird because everyone up there, the cast were really nice, but they kept asking, “You were on the show before, right?” And I kept having to tell them no [laughs]. I’d been up there a couple times to see friends play, like I remember being there for Nirvana. Our recording schedule, the way everything worked was all geared around Coco’s school. We would start touring as soon as school ended, but SNL always ends in May or whenever, so it just never really worked out.

Did they ever try reaching out to Sonic Youth to ask?

GORDON: I don’t remember. I’m sure they tried to get us on the show. But I don’t think we ever really sold enough records to be on the show, since that’s how those things go.

Writing Her Memoir Girl In A Band (2015)