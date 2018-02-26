Nina Corcoran

Camp-Cope-7_credit-Naomi-Beveridge-highres-1519656782
Credit: Naomi Beveridge

Interview

Camp Cope On Fighting Industry Sexism, Embracing Activism, And Letting Your Audience Change

Being the change you wish to see in the world isn't as easy as it sounds, primarily because there's no how-to guide. The Melbourne-based punk…
Nina Corcoran | February 26, 2018 - 12:36 pm
Jawbreaker
Credit: Eloy Lugo

Sounding Board

Jawbreaker’s San Francisco Show Raised The Bar For Punk Reunion Tours

"So how the fuck did all of you get tickets?" says Paul Lee, the singer of '90s East Bay punk band Monsula. There’s an air…
Nina Corcoran | August 14, 2017 - 11:49 am
Feist-1492540386
Credit: Mary Rozzi

Interview

Q&A: Feist On Writing To Her Future Self, Broken Social Scene’s Return, & Her New Album Pleasure

Leslie Feist has a special type of charm. She speaks with a relaxing cadence, the same way she sings on her albums, and there's an…
Nina Corcoran | April 19, 2017 - 10:56 am

All
