Jesse Malin Will Perform For The First Time Since His Stroke At Benefit Concert Also Featuring Lucinda Williams, J Mascis, Counting Crows, & More

Last year, the widely beloved New York singer-songwriter Jesse Malin, a veteran of punk bands like Heart Attack and D Generation, suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him partially paralyzed. Malin’s peers and admirers raised money for his recovery, and stars like Bruce Springsteen and Billie Joe Armstrong covered his songs on the forthcoming benefit compilation Silver Patron Saints, which comes out later this summer. (We’ve posted Bleachers’ cover of “Prisoners Of Paradise.”) Now, a bunch of Malin’ peers are throwing a benefit show, and it’ll include Malin’s first public performance since his stroke.

Jesse Malin played his last show at New York’s Webster Hall in March of last year, a couple of months before his stroke. Now, Rolling Stone reports that Malin, who’s going through treatment and physical therapy, plans to perform at a 12/1 benefit show at New York’s Beacon Theatre. Proceeds from the show will go to the Jesse Malin Sweet Relief artist fund, and Malin plans to play a full set.

The benefit show will include luminaries like Lucinda Williams, J Mascis, Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz and David Immerglück, Rickie Lee Jones, Jakob Dylan, Alejandro Escovedo, and Butch Walker. (Many of them have songs on the Silver Patron Saints compilation.) The actors Michael Imperioli and Mary-Louise Parker will host.