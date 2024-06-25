We named the sleek New York psych-pop combo GIFT a Band To Watch ahead of their upcoming LP Illuminator for Captured Tracks. Today the band offers up another preview of the record. “Later” is as crisp and aerodynamic as we’ve come to expect from GIFT, setting TJ Freda’s glowing melodic whisper against a hard-cracking beat and lush post-Madchester textures.

While writing Illuminator I found myself clinging to intense emotions, reluctant to release them. “Later” stands out as one of the darkest songs I’ve made. Making it was cathartic, diving into darker themes. The song explores surrendering to the overwhelming sensation of life slipping away before my eyes.

Watch directors Sophia Feuer and Jessica Gurewitz’s video for “Later” below.

Illuminator is out 8/23 via Captured Tracks.