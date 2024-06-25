Next month, the young Florida underground rap veteran Denzel Curry will release his new album King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2, the sequel to a mixtape that the teenage Curry released way back in 2012. The new record has appearances from luminaries like A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat, 2 Chainz, and Maxo Kream. We’ve already posted the very good lead single “Hot One,” which features TiaCorine and FERG. Now, Curry has teamed up with the exciting Houston newcomer That Mexican OT on the new track “Black Flag Freestyle.”

The “Black Flag Freestyle” title is about bandanas; don’t expect to hear these guys rapping over the “Rise Above” instrumental. Still, thanks to these participants, there’s definitely some punk rock energy to the track. Denzel Curry and That Mexican OT both have huge personalities, dizzy fast-rap skills, and serious bounce in their voices. The combination makes perfect sense.

187 Ricky and Payday produced the churning, dramatic “Black Flag Freestyle” beat. Earlier this week, Denzel Curry and That Mexican OT debuted the track with a From The Block performance — a lip-sync, really — recorded outside the late DJ Screw’s Screwed Up Records & Tapes store in Houston. The song comes out at a big moment for That Mexican OT, who released the great Texas Technician mixtape earlier this year and who was just named as one of this year’s XXL Freshmen. (Curry was a Freshman in 2016, and he was part of the all-time best cypher video with Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, and Kodak Black.) Below, check out “Black Flag Freestyle.”

King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out 7/19 on Loma Vista Recordings.