Delhi art-rockers Peter Cat Recording Co. call themselves “the last remaining band in India,” and they played their first American tour last year. Now, Peter Cat Recording Co. are getting ready to release the new album BETA, and we’ve already posted first single “People Never Change.” Today, they’ve followed it with a lovely new track called “Suddenly.”

Peter Cat Recording Co. singer/guitarist Suryakant Sawhney wrote “Suddenly” about his mother and his late father. Musically, it’s a sly, playful track, driven by horn and bossa nova guitars. Lyrically, it’s almost overwhelmingly heartfelt. Sawhney directed the song’s video, in which the members of Peter Cat Recording Co. dress up as sailors. In the clip, his mother hears the song for the first time, and she cries. It’s lovely. Watch it below.

BETA is out 8/9 via Muddy Water. Read our 2023 interview with Peter Cat Recording Co. here.