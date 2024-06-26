The ultra-distinct San Pedro rapper Remble released his debut mixtape It’s Remble in 2021, and he made a name for himself by honing a very particular style — clipped and ultra-precise diction that contrasts sharply with the grimy content of the lyrics. Even though he’d become a viral sensation, Remble took a hiatus after the 2021 murder of his mentor Drakeo The Ruler. Now, Remble is back, and he’s apparently beefing with the surviving members of Drakeo’s Stinc Team crew.

Last year, Remble returned with the comeback single “Where’s Remble?” Last month, he released an impressive and contentious freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” beat. At Kendrick’s Pop Out concert last week, Remble was the first artist onstage. Now, he’s shared “Colors,” a new collab with Moreno Valley rapper Stoneda5th and Sacramento OG Mozzy.

The particulars of Remble’s current feud are a little impenetrable for those of us who aren’t California rap insiders, and it’s definitely weird to hear Remble making so many threats in his extremely silly rap style. Still, it’s fun just to hear this guy rapping again. Check out the videos for “Colors” and the “Not Like Us” freestyle below.