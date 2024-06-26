Closebye are a New York band who make warm, brisk indie rock; their members just so happen to include Margaux Bouchegnies, whose solo work we’ve also enjoyed. Closebye are coming out with their second album Hammer Of My Own in August, and today, they’ve shared its lovely title track.

Nineties Britpop is one of Closebye’s main influences, and you can hear that in their sprightly hooks, rhythmic energy, and playfully snarky spirit. While their sound is a bit softer than, say, the Stone Roses, these songs still pack a punch. The band’s Jonah Paul Smith says Hammer Of My Own was motivated by “the struggle to come to grips with self-reliance, with constant shifts of blame, projection, codependency, ending with a new sobering independence, and the realization that only you can be your own savior.”

Listen to “Hammer Of My Own” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lucky Number”

02 “Fortress”

03 “Two Knocks”

04 “Power Trip”

05 “What’s in It For You”

06 “Pilates”

07 “Meditation”

08 “Hammer of My Own”

09 “Corridor”

Hammer Of My Own is self-released on 8/23.