Margaux – “What Could I Say?”

New Music May 28, 2024 10:20 AM By James Rettig

Margaux – “What Could I Say?”

New Music May 28, 2024 10:20 AM By James Rettig

Next week, the Brooklyn-via-Seattle musician Margaux is releasing her first full-length Inside The Marble, which follows her 2019 debut EP More Brilliant Is The Hand That Throws The Coin. We’ve heard “I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way” and “Picture It” from it so far, and today she’s sharing one more single, the plaintive and strummy “What Could I Say?”

“As I’m sure most can relate, I find it takes me quite some time to feel truly at ease around a new group of people,” Margaux shared in a statement, continuing:

Being a touring musician I am often thrown into these new social settings of people I don’t know that well but am suddenly in quite close quarters with. It’s like you’re spending all your time together but isn’t it too soon to start asking questions about what your parents are like? But who wants to talk about fluff? “What Could I Say” is about feeling socially anxious and unsure and how that can manifest as seeming reserved and closed off… a nifty feedback loop that feels a lot like the inside of a marble just swirling around meeting back up with itself.

Check it out below.

Inside The Marble is out 6/7 via Massif Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Responds To South Park Naming An Ozempic Alternative After Her

3 days ago 0

The Black Keys Share Statement On Canceled Arena Tour, Say Shows Will Be Rescheduled In More Intimate Venues

2 days ago 0

Sting Plays Deep Cuts For The First Time In Decades At Tour Opener With New Power Trio

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest