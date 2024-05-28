Next week, the Brooklyn-via-Seattle musician Margaux is releasing her first full-length Inside The Marble, which follows her 2019 debut EP More Brilliant Is The Hand That Throws The Coin. We’ve heard “I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way” and “Picture It” from it so far, and today she’s sharing one more single, the plaintive and strummy “What Could I Say?”

“As I’m sure most can relate, I find it takes me quite some time to feel truly at ease around a new group of people,” Margaux shared in a statement, continuing:

Being a touring musician I am often thrown into these new social settings of people I don’t know that well but am suddenly in quite close quarters with. It’s like you’re spending all your time together but isn’t it too soon to start asking questions about what your parents are like? But who wants to talk about fluff? “What Could I Say” is about feeling socially anxious and unsure and how that can manifest as seeming reserved and closed off… a nifty feedback loop that feels a lot like the inside of a marble just swirling around meeting back up with itself.

Check it out below.

Inside The Marble is out 6/7 via Massif Records.