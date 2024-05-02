Last month, Margaux announced her debut album Inside The Marble. So far we’ve heard “DNA” and “I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way,” and today the Brooklyn singer-songwriter is releasing “Picture It.”

“After graduating in 2021 I was having some deep dread about what the future might look like,” she said in a statement. She continued:

There was the obvious uncertainty from closing the chapter of school one year into a pandemic, but also a deeper sense of fear surrounding death that really consumed me at the time. “Picture It” is about desperately wanting to know in advance. Sonically I was trying to express the feeling of getting caught in a dread type thought loop… [producer] Sahil [Ansari] and I had fun experimenting with some more synthetic sounds throughout the arrangement including the use of a Farfisa and some Subsequent 37 bring out that heaviness. In contrast, Reid Jenkins contributed these beautiful soaring violin lines that for me really express that yearning feeling of simply wanting to know.

The addition of violin does indeed a layer of beauty to the song; the poignant strings float alongside her voice, creating an emotive whirlwind of sound. Hear it below.

Inside The Marble is out 6/7 on Massif.