Stream Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s New Collection Of Previously Unreleased Early Recordings

Last month, Neil Young announced Early Daze, an album of previously unreleased recordings with Crazy Horse. He shared the singles “Everybody’s Alone” and “Look At All The Things,” and now the full LP is out.

When Early Daze was announced, Neil Young and Crazy Horse were on the Love Earth Tour, their first tour together since 2019. Unfortunately, on Wednesday all remaining shows were canceled. “We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again,” the 78-year-old musician wrote on his website. Stream Early Daze below.



