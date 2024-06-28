The Cranberries’ TikTok-Beloved “Linger” Gets A Remix From Chvrches’ Iain Cook

Last year, Chvrches celebrated ten years of their debut The Bones Of What You Believe. Singer Lauren Mayberry has been busy with her recently launched solo career, and now guitarist Iain Cook has shared a remix of the Cranberries’ “Linger.”

In case you’re unaware, the 1993 hit has been experiencing a revival on TikTok. However, it’s been covered many times over the years anyway, by Real Estate, A. Savage, Arcade Fire, and more. Meanwhile, Mayberry received an honorary degree from the University of Strathclyde earlier this week. Congrats! Check out the “Linger” remix below.