A. Savage – “Linger” (The Cranberries Cover)

Andrew Savage is one of two frontmen behind psychedelic New York post-punkers Parquet Courts, and they’ve got a new album coming out next year. But a couple of months ago, Savage took time away from the band to release his solo debut Thawing Dawn. And today, he’s shared another solo song: A cover of the Cranberries’ eternal 1993 ballad “Linger.” Savage sings everything with a total deadpan voice, and it’s a weird kick to hear him using that for a song as blindly sincere as this one. He’s been playing it live for a while now, and the new version comes from a live session that Savage taped at WFMU earlier this month. Check it out below.

Savage says:

This is one of my favorite songs to do on karaoke. We’ve all been wrapped around a finger or two, or had someone else wrapped around ours. Often times it’s both, and it isn’t fun for anyone. Basically this was excuse to do my favorite karaoke song, which is the idea most of the time when I choose a cover song to play live. “Linger” is universally relatable, and everybody of a certain age knows it. Seemed like a good fit.

Thawing Dawn is out now on Dull Tools.