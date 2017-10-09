A. Savage – “Ladies From Houston”

On Friday, the Parquet Courts co-leader Andrew Savage will release his debut solo album Thawing Dawn, which he recorded with members of Parquet Courts peers like Woods and Ultimate Painting. We’ve already posted his songs “Winter In The South,” “Wild, Wild, Wild Horses,” and “Phantom Limbo.” And today, with the album’s release just a few days away, he’s also shared the thoughtful, discursive seven-minute song “Ladies From Houston.” Below, listen to the song and read what Savage has written about it.

Savage writes:

I wrote “Ladies From Houston” after going to a small gathering of friends. We were at the house of our friend’s father, who had just died, and he had just finished selling off most of his dad’s possessions so he could sell the house. Some stuff we broke. But a collection of erotica and photographs remained, and we all began sorting through it. This investigation set off a string of stories that went on late into the night. We all learned something about everyone else. The words are based on the stories told that night.

