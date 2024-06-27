After a few years’ worth of some nice EPs and singles, Los Angeles-via-Richmond musician Kate Bollinger is finally sharing her debut LP Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind in September. She released the lead single “Any Day Now” last month, and she’s back today with another one called “To Your Own Devices.”

“To Your Own Devices” is a dreamy slow-burner that feels like basking in the sun. It’s got a ’60s singer-songwriter sound to it, too, which compliments the accompanying vintage-looking music video. Here’s what Bollinger said about it:

When I first moved to Los Angeles, I came across a book of old Japanese designs called MOGA, a catchword meaning “modern girls” that was used to describe fashionable city women who embraced westernized modes and manners in the 1920s. In the book I found a surrealist design that depicted a woman, underwater with fish swimming around her, wearing a beautiful costume, and stirring a giant fish bowl like a pot of soup, and I knew immediately that I wanted to recreate the scene for the album cover. I wrote a script for the music video and brought in filmmaker Nikki Milan Houston as my co-director and set designer. We brought in Odie Summers as set fabricator and in a friend’s studio downtown, a kitchen set was built over several days and came to life because of the distinctive skills and devotion of everyone involved.

Bollinger has also announced a handful of North American tour dates for this fall. See those and watch the music video for “To Your Own Devices” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/05 – Boulder CO @ eTown Hall

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/10 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

10/11 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/12 – Boston, MA @ Arts at The Armory

10/13 – Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

10/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man

10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/28 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

10/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

10/30 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

11/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

11/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/15 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

11/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind is out 9/27 via Ghostly International.